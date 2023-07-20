WhatsApp suffers massive outage for second time in over a week

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Facebook parent company Meta's popular WhatsApp messaging service suffered a mass outage on Wednesday in what marks the second such incident in just over a week, Anadolu Agency reported.

Reports of outages began to come in at roughly 4 p.m. Eastern Time (2000 GMT), according to the DownDetector website. Nearly 30,000 reports were logged by 4:15 p.m.

Fellow Meta applications Instagram and Facebook were also suffering outages. Instagram appeared to be experiencing problems throughout the day Wednesday while Facebook saw a dramatic spike around the same time that disruptions hit WhatsApp, according to DownDetector's data.

Meta's apps last crashed on July 10, and were down for over an hour, according to data from DownDetector.