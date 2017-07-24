Wheelchair repair & maintenance center operates in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The center for repair and maintenance of wheelchairs has started operating in the capital, Astana media center reports.

Project "Maintenance Center for Disabled", arranged by "DOS Independent Life", the non-governmental organization of disabled people, provides services for repair and maintenance of special transportation means for the people with disabilities.

The specialized service centercenter carries out a range of works as to elimination of operational problems and routine maintenance.

The project has given the opportunity to timely perform maintenance of wheelchairs, detect a breakdown and eliminate it as soon as possible. As a result, the with special needs have returned to the active life, the representatives of the non-governmental organization note.

The center has its own specialized equipment for wheelchair maintenance and repair services.

80 percent of the center staff are the people with disabilities.

The state gives wheelchairs for 5-7 years. During the period, a disabled person does not have enough information on how to maintain it and whom to request when he/she finds out a breakdown. Statistically, there are nearly 1,000 people with muscle-skeleton disorder in Astana.