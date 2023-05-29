EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:22, 29 May 2023 | GMT +6

    When Kazakhstan-China visa-free regime becomes effective

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan revealed the visa-free regime agreed by the two countries may come into effect within 2-3 months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Official spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said at a weekly press briefing the process may take up to 2-3 months.

    He said the agreement on visa-free regime will come into force after all domestic procedures are complete.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China Foreign policy Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!