When Kazakhstan-China visa-free regime becomes effective

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan revealed the visa-free regime agreed by the two countries may come into effect within 2-3 months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Official spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said at a weekly press briefing the process may take up to 2-3 months.

He said the agreement on visa-free regime will come into force after all domestic procedures are complete.