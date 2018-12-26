ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev told when Kazakhstan will start exporting gasoline to Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Last week we received a response from the Kyrgyz side, held negotiations. And we have now sent out the agreed version to government agencies. We hope that if we complete everything by New Year's Eve, we will sign an agreement with Kyrgyzstan in the first half of January. (Once we sign it), this means that in February we will have the opportunity to export, primarily, gasoline," Kanat Bozumbayev said, answering journalists' questions.



He informed that for now, Kazakhstan is not going to export diesel fuel to the country.

"Regarding diesel fuel, there will be the other order jointly with the Ministry of Finance. We will put out posts on the border, which will strengthen control over exports. As for jet fuel, we are already opening 100% [capacities] and we will probably start exporting it," added Kanat Bozumbayev.