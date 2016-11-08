EN
    17:59, 08 November 2016 | GMT +6

    When will be Kazakh airlines excluded from EU's black list?

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani airlines may be excluded from the EU's black list of unreliable air carriers this month.

    Beken Seidakhmetov, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said that ban on Kazakhstani air companies on the EU's black list may be lifted in late November.

    "On November 23 Vice Minister [for Investment and Development] and I will attend the presentation of the report on air travel safety in Kazakhstan [in Brussels]. Based on its findings, the EU may lift the flight ban for Kazakhstani airlines included into the black list. I'm sure this issue will be solved," Seidakhmetov said.

    He explained that presently Kazakhstani air companies conform to the ICAO requirements up to 74%.

    "We're on the EU's black list. Presently, we conform to the ICAO requirements up to 74%. This indicator is higher than in many CIS member countries," the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development.

