    12:21, 21 November 2022 | GMT +6

    When will CEC announce presidential election results?

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final results of the November 20 snap presidential elections will be summed up at a meeting of the Central Election Commission, CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov says.

    Earlier, the CEC announced the preliminary results of the elections, as per which 81.31% of voters cast their ballots for incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. More than 8mln people or 69.44% of the population came to the polling stations to vote.

    «In accordance with the constitutional law «On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan», the results of the elections will be announced at a meeting of the CEC, the date and time of which will be announced later.


