    13:55, 02 March 2018 | GMT +6

    When will it warm in Kazakhstan?

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has distributed weather forecast on March 3-5, 2018.

    "Kazakhstan is under cold anticyclone which will be spreading across the whole territory with high speed. It has already caused temperature lowering in the northern areas. It is 3....8 degrees C below the norm now. On Saturday, frosty weather without precipitation will continue in the northern, central and eastern regions," reads the message.

    On March 4 - 5, warm cyclones will come to Kazakhstan from the European part of Russia and the Caspian Sea which will increase temperature. Expect for warming, the cyclone will bring precipitations, fogs and icing. 

     

     

