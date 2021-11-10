Where can Kazakhstani schoolchildren get vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi revealed Tuesday where Kazakhstani children will be vaccinated when Pfizer vaccine is delivered to the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the regular Government session, Minister Tsoi reminded that historically schoolchildren had been vaccinated at vaccination rooms at schools. As for the novel coronavirus, both vaccination rooms at schools and vaccination centers across the country will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to schoolchildren.

Alexei Tsoi emphasized that parents or legal guardians’ approval is required to allow for vaccination of minors.

Given that Minister Tsoi called on regional authorities as well as authorities of the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent together with the ministries of information and social development, education, and healthcare to raise awareness of teachers, parents and legal guardians of minors about the COVID vaccination.

It bears to remind that the first batch of 379,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine is scheduled to be delivered to Kazakhstan until November 15.