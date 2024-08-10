Where can you find monuments to Abai Kunanbayuly

August 10 is the birthday of the great Kazakh poet, educator, founder of Kazakh written literature Abai Kunanbayuly. Since 2020, it has been celebrated as a holiday in Kazakhstan. In many corners of the world you can find monuments to Abai Kunanbayuly. Kazinform agency invites readers to find out where monuments in his honor are installed.

Location of monuments to Abai Kunanbayuly around the world. Credit: mapchart.net

In Moscow, the monument was opened in 2006 in a park on Chistoprudny Boulevard as part of the Year of Abai in Russia and Pushkin in Kazakhstan.

In France, a monument was erected in one of the central parks of Paris in 2011, and you can find a bust of Abai in the city of Rennes, which is a sister city of Almaty.

In 2011, a bust of the Kazakh thinker was ceremoniously opened in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku. It is located in the building of Baku State University, where the Abai Kunanbayuly Center is also located.

In Turkey, you can find monuments in Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya. Also, one of the avenues of the Turkish capital was named in honor of the Kazakh educator.

Antalya. Photo credit: gov.kz

In the year of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, a monument to the poet was unveiled in Cairo (Egypt). Vice Governor of Cairo Mohamed Ayman noted that "the monument to Abai in the center of the capital of Egypt is a major event for the metropolis, personifying the spiritual and cultural closeness between the Kazakhstani and Egyptian peoples.

In 2020, for the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, a monument to Abai appeared in the historical district of Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

In Seoul, a monument to Abai appeared in 2021. The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony of the bust of Abai Kunanbayuly on the territory of Cyber University.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony in Seoul. Photo credit: gov.kz

Also in 2021 in Berlin, a monument to the Kazakh thinker was erected on Abai Street near the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Germany.

A bust of Abai can be found in the building of the UN office in Geneva (Switzerland).

Also, monuments to Abai can be found in cities such as Budapest (Hungary), Beijing (China), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tehran (Iran), Bucharest (Romania), Kharkov (Ukraine), Tbilisi (Georgia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), New Delhi (India), as well as in South America, in the Central Park of Rio de Janeiro.