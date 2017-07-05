Where to go on Capital Day in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the biggest events in the framework of the celebrations a grandiose open-air rock concert will be headlined by Kazakh bands Motor-Roller and UMAY, Kazinform reports with reference to the department of culture, archives and documentation of Astana.

The rock concert will be held on July 6 at the city square. Beginning - 8 pm. Entrance - free.

On the Capital Day residents and guests of Astana will have a unique opportunity to see firsthand colorful medieval nomadic culture at a historical and ethnographic complex The City of Nomads near Khan Shatyr shopping and entertainment center.

The ethnic town combines the spirit of the past and the trends of modern life. The City of Nomads will open its doors on July 6 at 10 am and will work until September 10 during the entire time of EXPO-2017.

Russian Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko has prepared a great gift for the 19th anniversary of Astana. On July 6, the best skaters in the world - Evgeni Plushenko, Irina Slutskaya, Nikita Mikhailov, Anastasia Martyusheva, Nodar Maisuradze, famous Canadian Emanuel Sandhu and others, will present "The Nutcracker" ice show-story. Performances will be held daily from July 6 to 15 at 7 pm at Barys Arena. Ticket prices range from 1,000 to 3,000 tenge. The show has no age restrictions and will be interesting for both children and adults.

On July 6 at 3 pm, summer site of the Zhastar Palace will host a grandiose finale of the Karaoke Championship "Sing All!" for the prize of Astana Mayor.

In the framework of the Republican festival of orchestras of Kazakh folk instruments Serper, 200 musicians from Kazakhstan and Russia will perform on the stage near the city akimat. The concert begins at 1 pm.

For the 8th year in a row, the best brass bands of Kazakhstan and the world will perform at the International Festival "Astana Samaly".

On July 6, a parade with participation of the State Academic Philharmonic Society of Astana Akimat, the exemplary orchestra of the National Guard, brass bands of the Kazakh SSS, Military School of the Ministry of Defense of Mongolia, Bishkek City Hall, Orenburg and others will take place on the final day of the festival. The procession will begin at 10 am and will march along the Republic Avenue from the Military History Museum to Zhastar Palace. Astana Samaly 2017 will end with a Place-concert at the Town Square at 4 pm.

International Festival of Young Talents Shattyk with the participation of artists from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Lithuania, Latvia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Bulgaria, Portugal, Czech Republic, Italy, China, and Turkey, which will be held at the square near Baiterek monument, will undoubtedly be a bright adornment of the festive program dedicated to the Capital Day.

The festive day will end with fireworks, which will be launched from three locations, they are the square near Khan-Shatyr shopping and entertainment center, Yessil River embankment, as well as the park square at the intersection of Pushkin and Abylaikhan streets. The launch of salutes will begin simultaneously at 11 pm.