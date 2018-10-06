EN
    14:11, 06 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Where to watch McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The much-talked about fight between Irish Conor McGregor and Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov will take place on October 7 in Las Vegas, Kazinform reports.

    QazSport TV Channel will air the fight live on Sunday morning. The broadcast will start at 7:50 a.m. Astana time.  

    The fight will see McGregor return to the Octagon after his defeat to Floyd Mayweather in the professional boxing ring in August 2017.

