Where to watch McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The much-talked about fight between Irish Conor McGregor and Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov will take place on October 7 in Las Vegas, Kazinform reports.

QazSport TV Channel will air the fight live on Sunday morning. The broadcast will start at 7:50 a.m. Astana time.



The fight will see McGregor return to the Octagon after his defeat to Floyd Mayweather in the professional boxing ring in August 2017.