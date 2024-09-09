Which country will supply the equipment for building the supercomputer in Kazakhstan?

Kazakhstan has adequate human resources for the development of artificial intelligence systems, according to a statement from the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in response to a Kazinform inquiry.

“The ministry has already placed an order for the equipment needed for the supercomputer from the United States. However, the delivery timeline of the equipment to Kazakhstan is linked to the issuance of an export permit by U.S. authorities for the chips to the Republic of Kazakhstan. The American side has stated that the process of obtaining an export license will take a long time. Measures are being implemented to accelerate the process of obtaining the export license,” the Ministry’s response stated.

According to the Ministry, the cost of creating the supercomputer has not yet been determined.

“Kazakhstan has sufficient human resources to develop and train artificial intelligence systems,” the Ministry clarified.

It is worth noting that it was previously reported that a supercomputer would be launched in Kazakhstan.

In February 2024, the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, and the company Presight AI Ltd. signed a Term Sheet Agreement for the project to create a supercomputer in Kazakhstan and build the corresponding Data Processing Center.