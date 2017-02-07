Which industries of Kazakhstan are most attractive for foreign investors?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign investors are actively investing in Kazakhstan's science. Mining and processing sectors are also among the TOP 3 key investment magnets for foreign businessmen, Kazinform reports citing energyprom.kz.

The three key industries which have attracted 77% of gross foreign investments are professional, research and technical activity – 32.6%, mining and quarries development – 26.1% and processing industry – 18.2%. Gross inflow of investments has made $14.52 that is 27.3% higher against the previous year.

Kazakhstan successfully modernizes its investment attraction system. According to the World Bank, the country has improved its positions in Doing Business 2017 ranking having climbed up by 22 lines and stands now the 3rd in Minority Investors Protection indicator.

Till September 1, 2017 Kazakhstan will develop its new investment strategy. The country activates the work on economic diplomacy in order to protect and promote national economic interests within the EAEU, the SCO and Silk Road Economic Belt.

Geological explorations, technical tests and analysis, engineering researches and activities in architecture ensured 99% of investments in the sector. The main areas for investing are productive services (scientific-technical activity, engineering, transport, information and communication, space, social services, etc.) and scientific-technical activity related to creation of a real economic value.

The gross inflow of foreign investments in ore-mining sector has reached $3.79bln that is 30.2% higher than in the same period of the previous year. 73.4% of these investments were injected in oil and gas production ($2.78bln) and 19.6% was spent on metal ores production ($744mln). Processing industry is the third most attractive industry for investing ($2.64mln).