TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:57, 05 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Which Kazakh TV channels to air Golovkin vs Martirosyan fight

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fight between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Vanes 'The Nightmare' Martirosyan will be aired on Kazakhstani TV channels on early Sunday morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "We have reached an agreement to broadcast Gennady Golovkin's fight! Our TV viewers will be able to watch this fight on Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels. The battle starts at 7:00 a.m.," CEO of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation Yerlan Karin posted on Facebook.

    It is to be recalled that the Golovkin-Martirosyan fight is set to be held on May 5 (May 6 Astana time) at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

