Which Kazakhstani artists Patricia Kaas and Gérard Depardieu love

In private collections of French stars Patricia Kaas and Gerard Depardieu there are works by Abylkhan Kasteev, Aisha Galimbaeva and Alpysbai Kazgulov. This was reported in the response of the Committee of Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan to the official request of the correspondent of Kazinform News Agency.

“According to available information on the Internet social media, in the private collection of Patricia Kaas are works of famous Kazakh artists such as: Abylkhan Kasteev, one of the greatest Kazakh artists, known for his realistic landscapes and portraits that convey the beauty of nature and life of the Kazakh people, Aisha Galimbaeva, the first professional Kazakh artist of cinema and others,” responded in the Committee of Culture.

Also, according to the information of the State Museum of Arts named after Abylkhan Kasteev, works of Kazakhstani artists are quite in demand in the foreign art market, in particular works by modern painter Alpysbay Kazgulov. For example, the painting “Playing in Space” is in the private collection of Patricia Kaas, and the painting “The Great Silk Road” is kept in the collection of Gerard Depardieu.

Playing in space. Photo credit: instagram.com/almaty.gallery

Moreover, Alpysbay Kazgulov’s painting “Baikonur” is kept in the collection of Prince Laurent of Belgium.

Photo credit: instagram.com/alpysbaikazgulov/

The cost of paintings in accordance with the Law of Kazakhstan “On personal data and their protection” is a commercial secret.

The funds of foreign museums and private collectors also stores works of such Kazakhstani artists as Bakhyt Bapishev, Askar Yesdauletov, Kamil Mullashev, Sholpan and Birzhan Tulesh, Evgeny Fridlin, Eduard Kazaryan, Andrei Noda, Marat Bekeev, Alpysbai Kazgulov, Batukhan Baymen, Bakytnur Burdesbekov, Rafael Slekenov, Leyla Makhat, Askar Esenbayev and Zhamilya Taken.