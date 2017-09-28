Which P4P ratings Golovkin tops

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A number of media outlets have put Kazakh WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) to the top of their pound-for-pound ratings, Sports.kz reports.

Some publications' choice was influenced by recent Andre Ward's (32-0, 16 KOs) retirement.

Currently, Golovkin tops ESPN, The Ring, Boxing News and WorldBoxingNews.net, as well as FightNights.com, TheSweetScience.com and Newsday.com ratings.