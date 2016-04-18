Whistleblower music: Snowden teams up with French legend for new song

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Edward Snowden, the fugitive US National Security Agency contractor, who in 2013 revealed widespread US foreign surveillance, has recorded a song with French electronic artist Jean-Michel Jarre, The Local reported on Saturday.

On the track, titled "Exit" and released by the Columbia record company, Snowden discusses digital surveillance to the backdrop of a lively electronic soundscape created by Jarre.

The song will appear on Jarre's forthcoming album "Electronica Vol. 2: The Heart of Noise" slated to hit the stores on May 6, The Local wrote.

Jarre had earlier asked to be put in touch with Snowden during an interview with The Guardian, which helped bring the two together.

"Edward is an absolute hero of our times. When I first read about him, it made me think of my mother," Jarre told the Guardian.

"She joined the French resistance in 1941, when people in France still thought they were just troublemakers, and she always told me that when society is generating things you can't stand, you have to stand up against it."

Jean-Michel Jarre then travelled to Moscow to meet Snowden, who lives in Russia in exile, and record the samples that feature on the track.

The album also features guest contributors Gary Numan and the Pet Shop Boys.

Snowden started making revelations about widespread US global surveillance in 2013. The same year, Russia granted the whistleblower temporary asylum for one year. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia.

In the United States, he faces up to 30 years in prison on charges of espionage and theft of government property. Snowden has repeatedly said that he would return to the United States if Washington guaranteed him a fair trial.

For more information go to Sputniknews.com

Photo: Screenshot: Council of Europe