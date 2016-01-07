ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The preliminary evaluation of the alleged North Korean nuclear test does not support Pyongyang's claims of a successful tryout, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"The initial analysis that has been conducted of the events that were reported overnight, is not consistent with North Korean claims of a successful hydrogen bomb test," Earnest stated.

"We will be collecting additional evidence and conducting an additional analysis to learn more about the nuclear test that North Korea conducted last night," Earnest added.



The US administration has been in touch with the Chinese officials regarding the alleged hydrogen bomb test by North Korea, Earnest said.



"The president's National Security Advisor Susan Rice recently completed a conversation with the Chinese ambassador to the United States [Cui Tiankai] to discuss this very issue," he said.



Earlier in the day, North Korea claimed it had carried out its first test of a hydrogen bomb. The move triggered deep concern of the international community over the possible threat to both regional and global peace and security.

