EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:32, 29 December 2018 | GMT +6

    White Mosque unveils in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A solemn opening of the new mosque took place in Almaty district of Astana city. The new mosque is the new trend in construction of religious facilities, the Astana city administartion's press service reports.


    Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Serikbay Kazhy Satybaldyuly took part in the opening ceremony. He noted that the new mosque is a religious facility that would be an ornament to architectural appearance of Astana. According to him, the mosque would become not only a place of worship for Muslims but also a centre of accord, peace, a centre for studying history, traditions and a platform for strengthening interethnic and interfaith consent.

    The new mosque referred to as Ak Meshit (White Mosque) is completely encased in white marble. Its distinguishing characteristic lies in the number of prayer towers. In classical mosques there are four minarets. The new mosque has two towers consisting of three different sections. The building consists of two facilities, namely, a 75-seat madrasah and the mosque to host 450 worshippers.
    null null null 

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Religion
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!