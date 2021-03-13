EN
    13:41, 13 March 2021 | GMT +6

    WHO allows Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM The World Health Organisation has approved the emergency-use listing of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the U.N. agency said on Friday, broadening access to the shots.

    It is the third COVID-19 vaccine after those of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca to receive backing from the WHO.

    The listing covers use in all countries and for the vaccine platform COVAX’s roll-out, WAM reports.

    The decision comes on the back of European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorisation announced on Thursday.

    «Every new, safe and effective tool against COVID-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic,» WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.


