WHO calls on countries to follow Kazakhstan's example

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dr Dorit Nitzan, Regional Emergency Director at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, has commented on Kazakhstan's new aggregate data on coronavirus and pneumonia cases, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

According to her, the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan is improving. She noted there is a decline in coronavirus cases despite the fact that one third of the total COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the past two weeks. Dr. Nitzan also spoke about the sanitary measures the Kazakh Government has developed, including testing, treatment and infection control at hospitals.

Dr. Nitzan commended Kazakhstan for agreeing to test patients without pneumonia symptoms for COVID-19 at WHO referral laboratories, which, according to her, will be recommended to other countries in analogous situations. She also mentioned that the country has switched to the new classification of COVID-19 cases in accordance with international standards. In her words, it is the key to determining the right diagnosis.

Dr. Nitzan went on to say that the new aggregated data on the COVID-19 and pneumonia cases will lead to a sharp increase in the COVID-19 tally. However, it could be attributed to the fact that the new COVID-19 statistics will be added with some early cases, which were registered as probable coronavirus cases. The virus is spreading and the Government needs help at all levels to stop it, she said.

Dr. Nitzan pointed out it is high time to act to improve efforts to beat the coronavirus infection. The speaker assured the WHO would continue to support Kazakhstan in order to protect the health of its people, Europe, and the entire world.