    08:16, 02 November 2020 | GMT +6

    WHO Director-General self-isolates after contact with COVID-19 carrier

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - World Health Organization (WHO) head Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus went into self-isolation after a contact with a COVID-19 carrier, the official said in his Twitter Monday, TASS reports.

    «I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home,» the official tweeted, added that it is critically important for everyone to comply with coronavirus health guidance.

    Over 46 million people have contracted the disease since the beginning of the outbreak, over 1.19 million died.


