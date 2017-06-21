WHO evaluates primary health care development in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 5th International Congress "Health For All", the World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Zsuzsanna Jakab has commented on Kazakhstan's efforts in the development of primary medical care, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan has been closely cooperating with the World Health Organization (WHO) for many years. Formulating its policy, the country takes into account the WHO recommendations on all issues, as a result a correct strategy is being developed. We see improvements in the health system. The life expectancy has increased, while infant and maternal mortality, premature mortality have been reduced. A lot has been done to strengthen health systems, in particular, the primary health care (PHC). Integration of public health functions at the PHC level is underway. In general, Kazakhstan is close to achieve universal health coverage of the population. It is important, harmonized and in line with the Millennium Development Goals and WHO's strategic policy of Health 2020," said Zsuzsanna Jakab.

According to her, the WHO European Centre for Primary Health Care has been established and the Kazakh Government provides support on this issue. This week it was possible to bring together the world PHC expert leaders in Almaty so that to revise the vision and organize preparations for the global conference dedicated to the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration of Alma-Ata on PHC.

It is worth noting that Almaty has joined the International Healthy Cities Network. It has been the first city of the Central Asia.