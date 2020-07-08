EN
    22:35, 08 July 2020 | GMT +6

    WHO experts to travel to China

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM WHO experts will travel to China to work together with their Chinese counterparts to prepare scientific plans for identifying the zoonotic source of the SARS-COV-2 virus. The experts will develop the scope and TOR for a WHO-led international mission.

    Identifying the origin of emerging viral disease has proven complex in past epidemics in different countries. A well planned series of scientific researches will advance the understanding of animal reservoirs and the route of transmission to humans. The process is an evolving endeavor which may lead to further international scientific research and collaboration globally, the WHO’s official website reads.


    World News WHO China Coronavirus
