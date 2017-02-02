Who gets free tickets to EXPO?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Company Astana EXPO-2017 has envisaged several categories who can attend the international exhibition for free.

"The participants of the World War II, persons equal to the veterans and disabled veterans of the World War II, disabled of all groups, orphan children, and children under 6 will have free entrance. There is also 50%discount for schoolchildren, students, pensioners and children with many children", Director of the Department of Commercialization of EXPO-2017 Daulet Yerkimbayev has informed.

He reminded that the cost of the tickets varies from 4 to 8 thousand tenge. There are two ticket offices operating in Astana and two in Almaty. The official ticket sale website has been in service for eight months now. Also tickets can be purchased at sub-agents Kazpost and Meloman.

From March ticket offices will be opened in all regional centers of Kazakhstan and in Mega Silk Way mall in Astana which is under construction at the moment. Five ticket offices will be opened in Russia.