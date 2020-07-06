WHO halts hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir hospital therapy for COVID-19

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The World Health Organization (WHO) discontinues the clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine (an antimalarial drug) and lopinavir/ritonavir (antiretroviral drugs) in therapy of hospitalized coronavirus patients, WHO said in a statement on Saturday.

The WHO’s decision was based on the recommendation issued by the Solidarity Trial’s International Steering Committee, established by WHO to find an effective COVID-19 treatment. The solidarity trial compared the impact of the two drugs on mortality rates from the disease caused by the virus with the provided standard-of-care, TASS reports.

«These interim trial results show that hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients when compared to standard of care. Solidarity trial investigators will interrupt the trials with immediate effect,» the statement says.

The WHO added that the decision applies only to hospitalized patients and does not affect the possible evaluation in other studies of hydroxychloroquine or lopinavir/ritonavir in non-hospitalized patients.