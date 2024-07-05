Who is the UK's new PM?

Sir Keir Starmer has become the UK's new prime minister following a decisive victory over Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives in the General Election. This triumph marks the first time a Labour leader has taken residence at No 10 Downing Street since Gordon Brown over 14 years ago. But who is the man now leading the United Kingdom?

Starmer has vowed to reverse what he terms "14 years of Conservative chaos" and promises not to run a "circus" government during his tenure, which he aims to extend over a decade.

Childhood

Keir Starmer was born in Southwark, London, as the second of four children to toolmaker Rodney and nurse Josephine. He grew up in Oxted, Surrey. Named after Labour’s first parliamentary leader, Keir Hardie, Starmer's upbringing was rooted in Labour values.

He attended Reigate Grammar School before studying law at the University of Leeds and later at the University of Oxford.

Legal Career

After university, Starmer pursued a career as a barrister, completing his qualifications in 1987. He worked on several high-profile cases, including the McLibel case, which was between the McDonald’s corporation and environmental activists. He co-founded the prestigious Doughty Street Chambers and advised the Policing Board to ensure the Police Service of Northern Ireland adhered to human rights laws.

During this period, he met his wife, Victoria. They have two children together. In 2008, Starmer became the Director of Public Prosecutions, leading the Crown Prosecution Service.

Starmer stepped down in 2013 and was knighted in 2014 for his services to criminal justice, receiving the title of Sir.

Political Career

Starmer's political journey began in 2014 when he was elected as the Labour member of parliament for Holborn and St Pancras, London in the 2015 General election. He swiftly moved up the ranks, serving as a shadow Home Office minister and then as shadow Brexit secretary following the 2016 EU referendum.

In January 2020, Starmer was elected Labour leader with over 50% of the vote in the first round. His rapid ascent culminated in his election as the UK’s prime minister in July 2024.