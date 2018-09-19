WHO launches first investment case to save up to 30 million lives

GENEVA. KAZINFORM WHO today published its first investment case, setting out the transformative impacts on global health and sustainable development that a fully-financed WHO could deliver over the next five years.

The investment case describes how WHO, working together with its Member States and partners, will help to save up to 30 million lives, add up to 100 million years of healthy living to the world's population and add up to 4 per cent of economic growth in low and middle-income countries by 2023, the UNWHO official website reads.

Achieving these results would require an investment of $14.1 billion from 2019 to 2023, representing a 14% increase in WHO's base budget* over the previous five-year period. These investments would help achieve the "triple billion" targets of WHO's General Programme of Work: 1 billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage; 1 billion more people better protected from health emergencies; and 1 billion more people enjoying better health and well-being.

"This is the first time we have estimated the results we could achieve and the impact we could deliver with the right resources," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "Our investment case isn't only about investing in an institution, it's about investing in people, and in the healthier, safer, fairer world we all want."

The investment case shows how a stronger, more efficient, and results-oriented WHO will serve and guide governments and partners in their efforts to improve the health of their populations. It highlights new mechanisms to measure success, ensuring a strict model of accountability, and sets ambitious targets for savings and efficiencies.

"WHO is the only international organization that enjoys universal political legitimacy on global health matters," Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, says in the investment case.

The document highlights the vital work WHO does in providing up-to-date, evidence-based health guidance to support countries in improving the health of their population.

"As it embarks on its eighth decade, the World Health Organization is as essential and central as ever," said Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda. "It has a unique role in developing new norms and standards, and sharing life-saving tools and technologies."

The investment case also emphasizes WHO's focus on equity, gender and rights-based approaches that aim to close gaps in health service coverage and empower individuals and communities to ensure no one is left behind.

"WHO's leadership is essential to placing UHC at the forefront of the global development agenda," said Dr Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank Group.

The investment case outlines WHO's critical role as a partner, convener, and driving force in coordinating efforts across the global health arena.

"We look forward to working with the World Health Organization, governments and partners around the world to build strong primary health systems as an essential step to achieving health for all," said Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.