WHO launches global strategic plan to tackle mpox

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday launched a global drive to tackle human-to-human transmission of mpox, Xinhua reported.

The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan will run from September 2024 to February 2025, requiring 135 million U.S. dollars in funding. By coordinating global, regional, and national efforts, it aims to enhance surveillance and response strategies, ensure equitable access to diagnostics and vaccines, reduce animal-to-human transmission, and empower communities in outbreak control.

The vaccination plan targets those most at risk, such as close contacts of cases and healthcare workers, to break transmission chains. It will focus on providing strategic leadership and guidance, and ensuring access to medical treatment for vulnerable groups in affected regions.

"The mpox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries can be controlled, and can be stopped," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to a WHO statement, a funding appeal will be launched shortly.