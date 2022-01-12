WHO: Omicron could infect half of Europe in two months

GENEVA. KAZINFORM At the current rate of transmission, over half the population of Europe will have contracted the Omicron variant in the next 6 to 8 weeks, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday.

«At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50% of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next 6-8 weeks,» WHO-Europe director Hans Kluge said, citing University of Washington data, EFE reports.