WHO plans to unveil first PHC platform in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat held a meeting with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, on the margins of his three-day official visit to the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The purpose of the WHO Regional Director for Europe’s visit to Kazakhstan is to sum up the results of cooperation between the WHO European Office and Kazakhstan, as well as to unveil the first WHO demonstration platform for primary health care in the Central Asian republic.

At the meeting held at the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, the sides focused on issues of further development of the primary health care service and cooperation between WHO and Kazakhstan in terms of strengthening the PHC sector.

At the onset of the meeting Minister Giniyat warmly welcomed Dr. Hans Kluge and his colleagues in Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude for their participation in such an important event as the unveiling of the first-ever WHO demonstration platform for primary health care in our country.

Azhar Giniyat reminded that Kazakhstan is the place where two declarations on primary health care were adopted. The first one – the Alma-Ata Declaration - was adopted by member states back in 1978 and had a tremendous impact on the development of health globally. Its successor the Astana Declaration on PHC was adopted by WHO member states 40 years later at the Global Conference on PHC in the Kazakh capital.

For his part, WHO Regional Director for Europe commended the exceptional cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and WHO European Office.

Dr. Hans Kluge stressed that WHO and Kazakhstan joined hands to establish the WHO European Center for Primary Health Care in 2016. «In the past couple of years the work at the center has accelerated remarkably,» he said, adding that he is delighted that the Center for Primary Health Care is located in Kazakhstan, the birthplace of two important global declarations on primary health care.

He went on to emphasize that Kazakhstan remains the global and regional leader in terms of primary health care as well as the cornerstone of achieving several sustainable development goals.

Minister Giniyat noted that Kazakhstan will further remain committed to promoting the two declarations on primary health care globally, reiterating the readiness to hold joint events dedicated to achieving the goal of universal health coverage.

WHO Regional Director for Europe expressed confidence that Kazakhstan’s example of moving from a concept to action in strengthening the primary health care will surely help other countries in the development of national primary health care services.

In his words, the WHO demonstration platform on primary health care in Esik town will showcase Kazakhstan’s experience in transforming primary health care to help countries better understand the main drivers and determine barriers to PHC reforms.

Attending the meeting were a number of high-ranking guests, namely WHO Representative in Kazakhstan Carolyn Clarinval, Head of the Office of the WHO European Center for Primary Health Care Melitta Jakab, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.