Who receives the highest salary in Kazakhstan?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Average monthly wage of research workers, developers and analysts in Kazakhstan has climbed to 326,700 ($981) tenge this year that is deemed to be the highest one of the CA state.

Last year, mine workers were named the highest paid employees of the country, energyprom.kz says.

Teachers turned out to be the lowest paid group of employees – their average wage makes only 87,500 tenge (about $263). And this is despite the fact that the biggest number of employed Kazakhstanis (10.9% of all employed people) are working in education sector .

At the end of Q3 2016, the highest salaries were paid to the people involved in R&D, technical testing, analysis and consulting – 326,700 tenge (1/3fold increase compared to 2015).

Workers of mining and quarry development sector are ranked the second with 313,200 tenge ($941) average wage (+16.2% in a year).

Then come financial experts and insurers. Their average salary is 254,900 tenge ($766) which has increased by 9.2% in a year.

It should be noted that the highest paces of annual growth are recorded in the highest paid sector – research activity (by 34.7%) and in the lowest paid sector – education (by 20% in a year up to 87,500 tenge).

For the first time, the wages of analysts, testing operators and technical developers have outstripped the wages of mine workers. In Q3 2016 this gap enlarged in favor of intellectual labour.

995,600 people are employed in education sector, that is 10.9% of all the employed people in Kazakhstan.

Alongside, the number of teachers and other employees of education sphere decreased by 0.7%.

Wholesale and retail trade ranks the second in the number of people employed – 696,400 or 8.3% (+7.1% in a year).

Processing sector employs 527,200 people (+8.7% in a year).

The biggest inflow of personnel is noticed in real estate agencies (+29.8% in a year, up to 102,500 people), in scientific-professional sector (+19%, up to 229,400 people) and in administrative and maintenance services sector (+14.7% up to 251,600 people).