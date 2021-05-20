WHO records spike of 34,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide, compared to Tuesday

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 546,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, which is up by 31,000 cases in comparison with the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, adding that a total number of infections increased to 163.86 million, TASS reports.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 11,300 to surpass 3.39 million.

As of 16.28 Moscow time on May 19, as many as 163,869,893 coronavirus cases and 3,398,302 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 515,104 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,014.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South East Asia, where India is included by the WHO, accounts for more than 52% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (288,527 cases). South and North America (124,762) goes second followed by Europe (78,688 cases).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (32,647,162), followed by India (25,496,330), Brazil (15,657,391), France (5,802,138), Turkey (5,139,485), Russia (4,957,756), the UK (4,450,396), Italy (4,167,025), Spain (3,619,848), Germany (3,614,095), Argentina (3,335,965) and Colombia (3,131,410).

The United States is the country with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths (580,983), followed by Brazil (436,537), India (283,248), Mexico (220,493), the UK (127,691), Italy (124,497), Russia (116,575), France (107,234), Germany (86,665), Colombia (81,809), Spain (79,502), and Iran (77,532).