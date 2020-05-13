WHO Regional Director for Europe plans to give interview to Kazakhstani mass media

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, is planning to give an interview to one of Kazakhstani mass media, Kazinform reports.

Serzhan Aidosov, deputy director of the National Public Health Center, revealed that Dr. Kluge is interested in giving an interview to one of Kazakhstani TV channels.

«In the interview, he would like to talk about Kazakhstan’s experience [in health sector]. We will arrange the interview this week, perhaps, with Khabar 24 or one of the republican TV channels. He is absolutely ready to be interviewed,» Aidosov said.

Earlier it was revealed that WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts in fight against the coronavirus infection.