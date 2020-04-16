WHO regrets Trump’s decision to halt U.S. funding: chief

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday expressed regret over President Donald Trump's decision to halt U.S. funding for the U.N. agency, while remaining tight-lipped about the precise financial impacts of the move on WHO operations, Kyodo reports.

«We regret the decision of the President of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization,» Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

«With support from the people and government of the United States, WHO works to improve the health of many of the world's poorest and most vulnerable people,» the WHO chief said.

His remarks came after Trump said Tuesday that he has directed his administration to halt U.S. funding for the agency due to its perceived failures and mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.

«WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of U.S. funding and we'll work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face and ensure that our work continues uninterrupted,» Tedros said.

But he did not specify the amount that would be lost in a U.S. funding freeze, or which partners the agency has approached in attempting to fill potential financial shortages.

The United States will decide whether or not to resume its funding after conducting a unilateral review of WHO's management of the global health crisis.

«This is a time for all of us to be united in our common struggle against a common threat, a dangerous enemy. When we are divided, the virus exploits the cracks between us,» Tedros said as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached two million worldwide.

