WHO report over 688,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 688,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, pushing a total number of infections to 92.5 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, TASS reports.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 14,700 to exceed two million.

As of 19.52 Moscow time on January 16, as many as 92,506,811 coronavirus cases and 2,001,773 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 688,015 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 14,718.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 54% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (373,931). Europe goes second (219,615 cases) followed by South East Asia (30,500).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (23,097,938), followed by India (10,542,841), Brazil (8,324,294), Russia (3,544,623), the UK (3,316,023), France (2,825,764), Italy (2,352,423), Spain (2,211,967), Germany (2,019,636), Colombia (1,849,101), Argentina (1,770,715), and Mexico (1,588,369).