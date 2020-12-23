WHO reports all-time high of 4.6 million coronavirus cases registered in one week

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 4.6 million newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases were registered worldwide in the past week, which is the all-time-high weekly count since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said late on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to the global organization’s data, a total of 4,612,790 novel coronavirus cases and 79,001 fatalities were registered worldwide between December 14 and 20. The previous all-time-high figures for a seven-day period were registered on December 7-13, when 4,329,927 coronavirus cases and 75,038 fatalities were confirmed all over the globe.

The majority of those cases were registered in North and South America - more than 2.3 million. At the same time, Europe accounts for the majority of fatalities, registering a weekly death toll of over 36,000.

Between December 14 and 20, the case count increased by more than 1.6 million in the United States by more than 326,000 in Brazil, by over 194,000 in Turkey, by over 194,000 in Russia, by over 174,000 in India, and by over 173,000 in Germany.

The infection has also been spreading rapidly the United Kingdom (over 173,000 new cases), Italy (over 112,000), France (over 93,000), Poland (over 76,000), the Netherlands (over 73,000) and Colombia (over 73,000).