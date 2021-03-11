WHO reports over 433,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 433,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, pushing a total number of infections to 117.33 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 7,400 to surpass 2.6 million, TASS reports.

As of 16.44 Moscow time on March 10, as many as 117,332,262 coronavirus cases and 2,605,356 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 433,992 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,413.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America accounts for more than 43% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (187,841 cases). Europe goes second (172,812 cases) followed by the Eastern Mediterranean region (35,772).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (28,825,174), followed by India (11,262,707), Brazil (11,051,665), Russia (4,351,553), the UK (4,229,002), France (3,864,335), Spain (3,164,983), Italy (3,101,093), Turkey (2,807,387), Germany (2,518,591), Colombia (2,278,861), and Argentina (2,162,001).