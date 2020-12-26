WHO reports over 655,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 655,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded globally in the past day, pushing a total number of infections to 78.19 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 11,500 to exceed 1.73 million.

As of 18.54 Moscow time on December 25, as many as 78,194, 947 coronavirus cases and 1,736,752 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 655,041 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,564.

The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 49% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (323,507). Europe goes second (245,610 cases) followed by South East Asia (33,084).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (18,311,405), followed by India (10,146,845), Brazil (7,365,517), Russia (2,992,706), France (2,484,875), the UK (2,188,591), Italy (2,009,317), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,612,648), Argentina (1,563,865), Colombia (1,544,826), and Mexico (1,350,079).