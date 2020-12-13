WHO reports over 656,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 656,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded globally in the past day, pushing a total number of infections to 69.8 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, TASS reports.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 11,800 to exceed 1.58 million.

As of 20.46 Moscow time on December 12, as many as 69,808,588 coronavirus cases and 1,588,854 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 656,181 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,868.

The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 46% of single-day COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (303,063). Europe goes second (265,334cases) followed by South East Asia (40,396).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (15,404,889), followed by India (9,826,775), Brazil (6,781,788), Russia (2,625,848), France (2,310,701), the UK (1,809,459), Italy (1,805,873), Spain (1,730,575), Argentina (1,483,376), Colombia (1,399,911), Germany (1,300,516) and Mexico (1,217,126).