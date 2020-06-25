WHO reports single day increase in coronavirus cases by over 135,000

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 135,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, surpassing 9.12 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 4,000 to near 474,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on June 24, as many as 9,129,146 novel coronavirus cases and 473,797 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 135,212 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,187. The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 133,326 new cases and 3,847 deaths throughout the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 4,507,006. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 68,785 and the number of deaths - by 2,274 to top 226,504. The number confirmed COVID-19 cases in Europe amounts to 2,581,602 and the number of fatalities is 194,530. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 18,960 and the number of deaths went up by 736.

The East Mediterranean region has 950,730 cases and 21,439 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,678 and the number of deaths - by 442.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (2,295,272), followed by Brazil (1,106,470), Russia (606,881), India (456,183), the United Kingdom (306,214), Peru (257,447), Chile (250,767), Spain (246,752), Italy (238,833), and Iran (209,970).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.