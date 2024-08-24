EN
    10:52, 24 August 2024 | GMT +6

    WHO requests about $135mln to fight monkeypox

    WHO requests about $135mln to fight monkeypox
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    WHO needs nearly $135 million over next six months to fight monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, Trend reports.

    "We estimate that it will cost about $135 million to stop the monkeypox epidemic as quickly as possible during the acute phase of the disease over the next six months," he said.

    Ghebreyesus noted that the fight against the monkeypox epidemic requires comprehensive and coordinated efforts by the international community.

