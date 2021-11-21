12:50, 21 November 2021 | GMT +6
WHO warns of half a million Covid deaths by March, Austrians protest lockdown
MADRID. KAZINFORM Europe could witness another 500,000 Covid-19 deaths by March next year unless urgent action is taken, the World Health Organization warned Saturday as cases surge across much of the continent amid protests against coronavirus restrictions in Austria and the Netherlands.
Hans Kluge, the head of WHO Europe, told the BBC in an interview that face mask use could help stem soaring infection rates, EFE reports.