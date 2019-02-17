EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:10, 17 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Who will be Dimash and Daneliya’s competitors at The World’s Best 2nd stage?

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani singers Dimash Qudaibergen and Daneliya Tuleshova performing at The World's Best American Show are preparing for the 2nd stage of the contest, Kazinform reports.

    Recall that at the audition stage Dimash gathered 98 points of 100 with Gregory Lemarchal's S.O.S d'un terrien en détresse.

    12-year-old Daneliya impressed the jury with Andra Day's Rise Up, the song that produced a furor at Ukraine's Voice. Children. Contest. Her performance was estimated at 96 points.

    At the 2nd stage of the show Dimash will compete against Italian singer Christina and Daneliya will compete against Japanese representative Manami.

    Tags:
    Celebrities Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!