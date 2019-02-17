Who will be Dimash and Daneliya’s competitors at The World’s Best 2nd stage?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani singers Dimash Qudaibergen and Daneliya Tuleshova performing at The World's Best American Show are preparing for the 2nd stage of the contest, Kazinform reports.

Recall that at the audition stage Dimash gathered 98 points of 100 with Gregory Lemarchal's S.O.S d'un terrien en détresse.



12-year-old Daneliya impressed the jury with Andra Day's Rise Up, the song that produced a furor at Ukraine's Voice. Children. Contest. Her performance was estimated at 96 points.

At the 2nd stage of the show Dimash will compete against Italian singer Christina and Daneliya will compete against Japanese representative Manami.