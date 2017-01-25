Who will carry Universiade the Torch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 28th World Winter Universiade 2017 Torch Relay has just kicked off in Astana. And in the course of the next five days it will visit every regional center of the country. In total 60 people will carry the Flame of the Universiade including famous athletes and public figures.

Famous Kazakh boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov, a Merited Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 2013 world champion, 2014 Asian Games champion, silver medalist of the 2015 World Cup, Rio Olympic champion is among the honored torchbearers.

Another boxer, Vasiliy Levit will also carry the Flame through the streets of our capital. Vasiliy is master of sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 2009 Asian champion, 2015 world champion with Astana Arlans, silver medalist of the 31st Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

There is also Alibek Nauryzbayuly, master of sport in kettlebell lifting, silver medalist of 2014 World Cup, bronze medalist of the 2013 World Championship, 2012 European junior champion, five-time champion of the Republic of Kazakhstan 2010-2014, silver medalist of the 2015 World championship.

Among the honored torchbearers is also Moldir Mekenbayeva, a 2016 Jiu-Jitsu world champion, Arlan Grip Selection champion, champion of Kazakhstan in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Moldir is RoK and Astana champion in ne-waza as well as a champion and medalist of several grappling competitions.

A well-known Kazakhstani chess player Dinara Saduakasova who is an under 18 world champion, Champion of Central Asia, vice - champion of the world, multiple and absolute champion of Kazakhstan will also carry the Flame of the Winter Universiade.

Madiyar Ibraiybekov of Astana Barys will represent the capital in Almaty and carry the Flame at the opening of the Universiade.