Who will defend Kazakhstan’s honor at XII Winter Paralympics

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The full list of the athletes who will compete for Kazakhstan at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games is now available, Kazinform correspondent reports.

6 athletes and 1 guide, who will accompany a visually impaired athlete during the entire skiing event, will participate there. At the Winter Paralympics, Kazakhstan will be represented in 2 sports - cross-country skiing and biathlon.



The full list of delegations is as follows:



Denis Petrenko (cross-country skiing), Shchuchinsk, Akmola region

Alexander Kolyadin (cross-country skiing), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region

Zhanyl Baltabayeva (cross-country skiing), Almaty

Sergey Usoltsev (cross-country skiing and biathlon), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region

Kairat Kanafin (cross-country skiing and biathlon), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region

Alexander Gerlits (cross-country skiing and biathlon), Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region

Anton Zhdanovich (a guide for Kairat Kanafin)

Vassiliy Kolomiets (Head Coach of the National Team)



TOTAL: 8 people



It is to be recalled that 80 sets of Paralympic medals will be awarded in PyeongChang this year. The program of the Games includes competitions in 6 sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice sledge hockey, snowboarding, Para-snowboarding, and wheelchair curling.

The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics will be held from 9th to 18th March.