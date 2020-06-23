Why Kazakhstan continues to use hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's leading infectious disease physician Dinagul Baesheva spoke about why the country hasn’t followed the footsteps of the WHO and the U.S. and continues to treat COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at an online briefing of the Central Communications Service, Baesheva pointed out that the disease (COVID-19) causes different pathogeneses.

According to her, hydroxychloroquine is used in patients depending on the severity of their condition and clinical laboratory specifics. She also mentioned that hydroxychloroquine had been extensively appropriated in some European countries and the U.S. According to her, no fatalities caused by hydroxychloroquine have been reported yet.

She went on to say that given the risks and benefits hydroxychloroquine is used in a COVID-19 patient for five days. She insisted good results had been observed after the treatment with hydroxychloroquine. That is why, in her words, it is included in the medical protocol.