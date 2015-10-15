Wife of well-known hockey player brutally murdered

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Mariya Fadeyeva, the wife of the captain of Ust-Kamenogorsk Torpedo football club Yevgeny Fadeyev, was found dead in her own flat. According to the relatives, the flat was robbed. They suppose that someone was spying on Maria. Investigation was launched immediately after the crime.

No additional information is available presently; the police refuse to comment the event. As Kazinform correspondent found out, Yevgeny and Maria lived in Astana. Six months before Yevgeny was appointed captain of Torpedo football team and the couple returned to Ust-Kamenogorsk. They had two children. Maria is a daughter of famous Kazakhstani coach Vladimir Belyayev.