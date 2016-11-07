WikiLeaks releases over 8,000 new democratic national committee emails

MOSCOW. KAZINFORMThe whisleblowing website Wikileaks released 8,263 emails belonging to the members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the organization said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The email disclosure is not the first one, as on July 22, the whistleblowers published 19,252 emails and 8,034 attachments from key figures in the DNC, such as Communications Director Luis Miranda, National Finance Director Jordon Kaplan and Finance Chief of Staff Scott Comer. The release showed that the Democratic Party's top officials deliberately worked to obstruct Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders' campaign to favor Hillary Clinton's nomination bid.

After the emails were leaked, Clinton and a number of other US officials said that Russia was responsible for the hack as well as the publication of some unspecified DNC documents. At the same time Moscow refuted the reports of its alleged involvement in the hacking activities. In August, the website's founder, Julian Assange, pledged to release "significant" documents from Clinton's surrounding people before the presidential elections are held in the United States in November.



Source: Sputniknews

