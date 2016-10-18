WikiLeaks says Ecuador cut off Julian Assange's internet access

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Julian Assange's internet was cut off by Ecuador, WikiLeaks has said, deflecting blame from the US and British governments, which have sparred with Assange for releasing sensitive material, The Guardian reports.

Ecuador has reiterated its determination to protect Assange despite the internet link of the WikiLeaks founder being "intentionally severed", as WikiLeaks said.



An early morning tweet on Monday accused a "state party" of being responsible for shutting down internet access to Assange, who has been living inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London for over four years.



The tweet said the group had "activated the appropriate contingency plans".



WikiLeaks did not immediately release more information about the incident, and the tweet attracted a storm of comments and speculation on social media from across the world.



These ranged from concerns for the Australian's health to support for any move to stop the activities of the group.



Many felt it was no coincidence that the internet was cut just after WikiLeaks had released another batch of emails from the campaign manager of the US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.



The anti-secrecy organisation released three transcripts on Saturday of Clinton's paid Goldman Sachs speeches, which her campaign team had long refused to release.



The transcripts show how she bantered with the investment bank's executives, which is likely to fuel fears among liberal Democrats that she is too cosy with Wall Street.



The Clinton camp has neither confirmed nor denied the leaked emails are authentic. There have been no indications they are fake.



It has now been confirmed that neither Clinton's team nor any political party was responsible for Assange losing his internet access.



Assange is wanted for questioning in Sweden over a sex allegation, which he denies, but he believes that if he leaves the embassy he will be extradited to the US for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks.



It is not yet known what Ecuador's motivation was for cutting his Wi-Fi.



A source in the Ecuadorian government told the Press Association: "We don't respond to speculation circulating on Twitter. Ecuador will continue to protect Julian Assange and uphold the political asylum granted to him in 2012."



Source: The Guardian